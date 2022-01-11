Childhood friends from Norfolk remember Bob Saget

NORFOLK, Va. – One day after "Full House" star Bob Saget passed away, we are learning more about his childhood years spent in Norfolk.

Saget was 65 years old.

His body was discovered in an Orlando, Florida hotel room. The circumstances of his death are not immediately known, but authorities said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

He became a household name for his role as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom and its Netflix sequel, "Fuller House."

Saget attended Larrymore Elementary, Azalea Gardens Middle and Lake Taylor High before he moved out of state.

Norman Soroko knew Bob through mutual friends. He described how they attended each other’s Bar Mitzvahs and would hang out on the weekends.

“When we were younger, he was known as Bobby Saget,” said Soroko. “When we were teenagers, we used to go on Saturdays to the movies. His sister would drop us off at one of the movie theaters.”

Soroko added that he enjoyed keeping in touch with him over the years and watching him succeed with his career.

“Bob was a talented guy - smart, intellectual, and I knew one day he would make a career of himself,” Soroko stated. “He loved drama and acting, and he did that at Lake Taylor.”

Dr. Craig Futterman was a classmate of Saget. He described how he had lost touch with him for a while but caught back up with him when he was on tour in the 80s in Cleveland. Futterman said he called the comedy club and left a message for Saget.

“Five minutes later, the phone rang,” Dr. Futterman said. “We talked for a couple of hours, and then he realized, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m late for my first show.’”

Making people smile is an admirable quality that Saget had, described Futterman, who described what the comedian was like off-stage.

“He had the 'Full House' personality, and then on his comedy tours, he had a reputation of being really filthy, but really if you talked to Bob off the air, off the set, off the stage, he was a sweetheart,” Futterman described. “He was just a kind person - always was interested in what you had to say, always. You know, proud of what you did. I’m a physician and he’s a famous actor and comedian, and he would put himself down and say, ‘But you save lives.’”

Dr. Futterman added that Saget always seemed to be fashion-forward, rocking the bell bottoms.