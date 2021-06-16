Watch
Cannonball discovered at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site

Virginia State Police
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 12:45:40-04

HAMPTON, Va. -- A cannonball was discovered at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project construction site on Monday, according to a Facebook post from Virginia State Police.

The Hampton Fire Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis responded to check out the cannonball and deemed it safe.

Virginia State Police posted a photo of Trooper J. Kulick holding the 'perfectly safe' cannonball.

There was no information on where the cannonball will be taken, or if it will be studied to find out more about its history.

