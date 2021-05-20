At least 8 families displaced as Virginia Beach apartment fire destroys roof

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building Thursday morning.

The fire is in the 3100 block Hunters Chase Drive and was reported around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials said it is a two alarm fire.

News 3 is at the scene and from our video you can see the fire appears to be on the top floor of one apartment building. A building next to the one with the fire also looks to have some heat damage.

EMS told News 3 Reporter Anthony Sabella that as far as they know no injuries have been reported and they think everyone got out safe.

Acting DVirginia Beach Fire Dept. Chief William Skelaney spoke with News 3 later and said at least eight families have been displaced and the Red Cross has been notified.

The apartment complex is called Legends at the Beach.

In the past, in May of 2015 the same complex had a large fire and 16 units were destroyed. When asked about the previous fire Chief William Skelaney said, "It's just typical of the construction of these buildings. Back in the day that's how they built them. There are inherent fire problems that we have to deal with."

There is no information on the cause of the fire reported Thursday as crews investigate.

#BREAKING: Big apartment fire off S. Lynnhaven Road in #VirginiaBeach. EMS just told me as far as they know, no injuries, everyone got out safe. From my angle it looks like most if not all of the top floor burned. https://t.co/HwOOD9y2s4 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/RhC1pH0KFS — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) May 20, 2021