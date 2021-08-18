VSU opening new center for addressing relationship between police and communities of color

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State University (VSU) will become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to have a center dedicated to addressing the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

The Center, formally called Center for Policing Leadership and Social Justice, is believed to be the first of its kind at an HBCU and possibly nationwide, VSU said.

The goal is to provide a space focused on action, intellect and creativity that will help engage in collaborative research, training and program development surrounding social, political, economic and cultural issues that have historically impacted communities of color and law enforcement relations, according to VSU.

There will be specialized trainers, educators and experts at the center for topics of criminal justice reform, policy on policing and race relations in America.

Last year, VSU created a task force called the Policing Leadership Taskforce made up of regional police chiefs and sheriffs, community leaders and activists and VSU staff and students.

The work of the taskforce will continue to grow within the newly-established center, said VSU.

“For decades, we have seen our country crying out for change, but especially after the death of George Floyd in 2020. We knew it was our duty to try to ensure that something like that never happens again," said VSU President Makola M. Abdullah. “It continues now with our new Center for Policing Leadership and Social Justice. To our knowledge, this center is the first of its kind at an HBCU or perhaps nationwide, but thanks to our team of trailblazers here, hopefully it will not be the last.”

"All we have to do is to look at the case of former Virginia State University student, Caron Nazario, to see that action remains necessary. We are merely answering that call," said Dr. Zoe Spencer, VSU Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice, who is credited for organizing the taskforce.

"While we are certainly not the first to create a dedicated space to do social justice work, I am most excited about our concerted effort to come together to have those very uncomfortable conversations and to engage in the very challenging work that is required to substantively address the historic divide that antagonizes interactions between law enforcement and communities of color in particular. That is the innovation," she added.

"I am proud to be committed to such a groundbreaking, much needed program,” said Jeffrey Faries, Chief of the Colonial Heights Police Department. “We as public safety leaders, across the country, must acknowledge that our profession has work to do in order to be a part of the solution."