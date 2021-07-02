4 children shot in Norfolk; one child in surgery, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Four children were shot in the 900 block of Madison Avenue Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:04 p.m.

Police originally said five children had been shot, but they later released an update saying the total number of victims is four.

News 3 spoke to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone after the shooting. He says this was possibly a domestic dispute.

Chief Boone said he believes all the victims are female and range in age from 6 to 16.

One of the children's injuries was reportedly said to be life-threatening, but in our interview, Chief Boone walked this back. This victim was seriously hurt and is in surgery now.

He said the other children are expected to recover and are being looked at for treatment now.

Chief Boone added that he has an idea of suspect, but no one is in custody yet. While he's confident they will have an arrest soon, he said it probably wouldn't be tonight.

