Watch
NewsOffbeat

Actions

Yabba dabba dispute resolved. Fred Flintstone can stay

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 11, 2019, file photo, a statue of Fred Flintstone stands near the front entryway of the Flintstone House in Hillsborough, Calif. Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Flintstone House Fight
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 19:41:17-04

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. -- Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won.

Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain.

In a yabba dabba dispute that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family.

According to records, the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements, and Fang will apply for building permits.

The town will also pay Fang $125,000.

The lawsuit was dismissed in court on April 27.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.