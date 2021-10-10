Watch
Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife

AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic<br/>
Vojin Kusic's stands in front of his rotating house in a town of Srbac, northern Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The house designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic, with its green façade and red metal roof, can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife's shifting desires as to what she should see when she looks out of the windows of her home. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 10, 2021
SRBAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina — It is not exactly on par with India's Taj Mahal, but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love.

The house in Srbac was designed and built by the 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade and a red metal roof, it can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows.

Kusic, who did not get a chance to go to college, designed and built his rotating house by himself, using electric motors and wheels from an old military transport vehicle.

In Bosnian, his wife’s name means “loved one.”

