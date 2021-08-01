Virginia home cleaner shares summer cleaning hacks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- With so many people going back to the office, housecleaning may have fallen away a little bit and in the summer months that can lead to smells and stains you don't want to keep around.

Home Clean Heroes shared these easy summer cleaning hacks that can get the house fresh again.

● When the weather gets hot, cold drinks are the way to go, but cups can leave water stains on wood furniture. To remove them, lay a towel on the ring and put a hot iron on top of the towel for a few seconds. The condensation should pull out the stain.

● Too many summer snacks in the microwave can lead to smells you want to get rid of. To help, slice a lemon in half and put it into a bowl with water. Heat this in the microwave for 3 minutes on high and you will be left with a lemony smell. If you let the water and lemon sit in the microwave for another 3 minutes, any spills or stains in the microwave should easily wipe up.

● Get a doormat at all home entrances (both inside and out) to reduce the number of times the floors have to be cleaned.

● When it is hot outside, ceiling fans find their inside. To clean the dust off the ceiling fan blades, use a pillowcase around the blades and wipe off the dust so it falls inside the pillowcase. Clean up is easy too...Just throw the pillowcase into the wash.