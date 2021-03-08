Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Short Pump Town Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling into Short Pump Town Center this Saturday!

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the colorful truck will be parked outside of the main entrance near Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

They will be selling all kinds of exclusive Hello Kitty goodies, like rainbow thermos drinkware, sprinkle mugs, giant cookies, Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plushies and more, according to a press release.

This year, the truck staff said they have implemented more safety procedures and precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will only accept credit or debit card payments, hand sanitizer will be provided and there will be markers placed on the ground to encourage physical distancing -- in addition to enhanced cleaning by the staff.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its East Coast tour after Richmond with a stop in D.C. on March 20.

Since its debut in 2014, the truck has visited over 100 cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Seattle.