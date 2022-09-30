Help storm victims by donating to the Scripps Howard Hurricane Relief Fund

Watch Now
Rain from Ian will continue to spread in from the southeast Friday afternoon, and rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Some gusts over 30 mph will occur in Central VA, some gusts over 40 mph will be possible in eastern and western Virginia.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Many of you have reached out wanting to know how you can help the people whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Ian. We want to help too.

Our parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Myers and Tampa. We have dozens of journalists on the ground, and we know firsthand just how devastating this storm is.

Residents check on one another in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

That’s why CBS 6 Gives is partnering with our company’s charitable organization, the Scripps Howard Fund, to organize monetary donations for the people affected by the storm.

Our teams across Florida will work directly with local organizations to make sure every cent you give goes directly to help the people and communities impacted by the storm.

We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for you to help. You can text the word STORM to 50155 and follow the prompts. You can scan the QR code that’s on the graphic in this story, or you can click here and follow the instructions to donate.

