Hundreds of props used in hit show 'Succession' up for auction

Hundreds of props, decor and other memorabilia items used while filming HBO’s hit drama “Succession” are up for auction.

Heritage Auctions, a multinational auction house based in Texas, has listed the items for online bidding from now through Jan. 13.

At the top of the block are things like the dog suit worn by the character Greg in Season One, Kendall Roy’s fake credit cards and license, the fake New York Magazine cover seen in Season One with the Roy family pictured and index cards containing Roman Roy’s funeral speech from the final season.

In addition to props, there are plenty of clothing items up for sale including suits and other outfits worn by the fictional Roy brothers, some of which are from brands like Prada, Lanvin and Yves Saint Laurent.

The auction also features a variety of home decor and furniture items used in the fictional homes.

The Emmy award-winning show ended in May of 2023 after four seasons. In 2023, it received the most Emmy nominations of any television series and set a record for having three nominations in the best actor in a drama category.

