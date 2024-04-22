Here are the top-ranked electric and hybrid vehicles of 2024

Electric car sales have been making significant strides since 2020.

Last year alone, sales of electric cars shot up 60% year-over-year, according to MarketWatch data.

And as more companies fulfill the demand for eco-friendly vehicles, some electric and hybrid cars are standing out among the rest.

U.S. News & World Report — a recognized authority in rankings and consumer advice — came out with its list of best hybrid and electric vehicles for 2024.

For the third year in a row, the 2024 Lucid Air took the top spot for best luxury electric car.

Best electric car that isn’t a luxury vehicle went to the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Hyundai led with the most awards, also winning best electric SUV, with the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and best hybrid SUV with the 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

The best hybrid car went to the 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid, and the 2024 Lexus NX Hybrid was crowned best luxury hybrid.

Notably absent from the winners list was Tesla, which is interesting given its popularity in the U.S.

Tesla made up more than half of the electric vehicle market share in the U.S. between January and October of last year, with 56.3%, according to MarketWatch. Hyundai, on the other hand, only made up 4.8% of the electric vehicle market share.

For its rankings, U.S. News evaluated 96 luxury and affordable electric and hybrid cars, trucks and SUVs for quality, efficiency and value.

Top-ranked electric and hybrid vehicles:

Best Luxury Electric Car: 2024 Lucid Air

Best Luxury Electric SUV: 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Best Electric SUV: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best Electric Car: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Best Electric Truck: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid: 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge

Best Plug-In Hybrid: 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

Best Hybrid Car: 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Best Hybrid SUV: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Best Luxury Hybrid: 2024 Lexus NX Hybrid

