What you need to know about sudden cardiac arrest, the leading cause of death in the US

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the U.S. In fact, the sudden loss of all heart activity causes more than 356,000 deaths, including 23,000 young people under 18, according to the American Heart Association.

Matt Siebert, a volunteer with the American Heart Association of Central Virginia, sat down with Scripps News Richmond to share information that could save lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest Month.

Siebert said the issue is something close to his own heart. In seventh grade, he said he was involved in a gym accident where a basketball hit his chest so hard that it caused his heart to stop.

CPR was performed and he was resuscitated. Since that experience, Siebert has devoted his life to informing people about life-saving measures in hopes others might experience the similar of joy of a second chance at life.



There are important distinctions between sudden cardiac arrest and having a heart attack.

Siebert said cardiac arrest means the heart will stand still suddenly or stop altogether. A heart attack occurs when there is an injury to the heart. Experts find that heart attacks often preclude sudden cardiac arrest, which is why the timing of getting help is critical.

Automated external defibrillators are one of the lifesaving steps that can be utilized. Siebert said it is critical for people to not be timid and take action to use them immediately during an emergency.

The American Heart Association goes into communities to teach people how to use them and how to do CPR. They also have an at-home guide where people can learn themselves.

AEDs are located in many public areas from grocery stores, shopping centers, parks, schools and workplaces.

“Early response of CPR and the action of alerting emergency medical services leads towards a much better outcome,” Siebert said.

This story was originally published by Maggi Marshall at Scripps News Richmond.