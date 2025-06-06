Virginia sisters choose preventative mastectomies; one regains feeling through new procedure

RICHMOND, Va. — Two sisters who discovered they carried the breast cancer gene made a bold decision to undergo preventative mastectomies on the same day. One sister's journey included an innovative procedure that allows patients to feel again after surgery.

Lexie Hunt and her sister Ivy never had breast cancer, but their family history raised concerns. Their grandmother and two aunts had breast cancer, and their father tested positive for the BRCA gene, which increases the risk of developing the disease.

Provided to WTVR

"We were unlucky in that both of us got the 50% of it being positive," Hunt said.

In 2024, both women, who are in their 30s, decided to take control of their health by having preventative mastectomies and reconstruction surgery on the same day.

"We just had the high percentage of getting cancer in the future," Hunt explained. "And so kind of taking our future in our own hands, and being able to do it together."

Provided to WTVR

While both underwent mastectomies, Hunt's surgery included an additional step called re-sensation, a procedure that potentially restores feeling to breast tissue after reconstruction.

During re-sensation, the oncologist and plastic surgeon work side by side. For eligible patients like Hunt, the plastic surgeon reconnects nerves during reconstruction.

"The graft that we use is like an extension cord, so it spans the distance," Dr. Paschalia Mountziaris, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, explained. "So then, using smaller than a human hair, I'll sew the nerves together. Carefully place that in and then close the skin."

Provided to WTVR

Re-sensation is relatively new in the medical field. VCU Health is the first academic healthcare system in Virginia to perform the procedure, having completed 30 such surgeries so far.

Dr. Kandace McGuire says safety is the main reason patients choose re-sensation.

"I call it avoiding the Mrs. Doubtfire moment. When you're numb on your reconstruction, you can get burns or damage your reconstruction," McGuire said.

Hunt was a good candidate for re-sensation because her surgery was preventative. She didn't need chemotherapy or radiation, which can damage nerves. Women who have received those treatments may still be eligible for the procedure.

After re-sensation surgery, it takes about 18 to 24 months for nerves to regenerate and gradually restore feeling to the breast tissue.

Provided to WTVR

For Hunt, the results have been significant, though not complete.

"It's not 100%, but probably about 75% back to normal," she said.

The emotional impact of regaining sensation has been meaningful for her daily life.

"If I bump into something, I can feel it. Giving people a hug is really nice," Hunt said with a laugh.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.