She beat cancer after it claimed her parents and siblings. Now she's doing her part to help others.

RICHMOND, Va. — Annie Campbell is celebrating one year of her cancer being in remission with a profound sense of gratitude.

"Gratitude. It's an overwhelming kind of gratitude for each day," Campbell said.

Cancer is a word that Campbell has heard far too often in her lifetime.

"Both of my parents died of pancreatic cancer. My sister died of oral cancer, my brother died of sarcoma," Campbell said.

In 2022, Campbell, a retired teacher with Richmond Public Schools, faced her own cancer diagnosis.

"I did not see it coming. That's the power of denial. I skipped a mammogram during the pandemic which wasn't wise," Campbell said. "I think it's a stunning moment for any woman to be told she's been diagnosed with breast cancer."

Part of Campbell's treatment involved chemotherapy, but it didn't completely eliminate her tumors.

"I just couldn't believe it hadn't been successful. I had tried so hard. This is something I couldn't positive think my way through. It probably helped. It did not," Campbell said.

"Unfortunately, some patients don't get there," said Dr. Hetal Vachhani with VCU Health.

Dr. Vachhani explained there's concern when patients like Campbell don't respond to pre-operative chemotherapy.

"Maybe that stray cancer cell that wandered away may also be alive and have not responded to the treatment that they received and that could potentially lead to a recurrence later in life," Dr. Vachhani said.

Dr. Vachhani said there's a clinical trial that adds another drug to the care patients are already receiving.

"That can potentially get them to a complete response," Dr. Vachhani said.

Initially, Campbell declined to participate in the trial.

"I said no to the trial. I went back and forth and ultimately said no. I was ready. We had the pandemic, cancer treatments. I was ready to get on with my life," Campbell said.

But Campbell's perspective changed when her step-daughter was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

"When I stopped to think that every treatment began with a trial. My treatment began with a trial and these trials benefit the patient but they also benefit the people coming along," Campbell said.

There are currently more than 150 clinical trials underway at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Vachhani says these clinical trials often lead to better treatments.

"When we know the standard of care treatment does this, this and this, these are the benefits. But these are the holes that we are not fulfilling by the standard of treatments. These are the holes we are trying to fill," Dr. Vachhani said.

Those outcomes for clinical trials are making the lives of patients like Campbell even sweeter.

"I think in a way this experience has made life shimmer. That every day matters," Campbell said.

