Virginia mom hopes to help others after heartbreaking diagnosis: 'Dying was not an option'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every three weeks, you'll find Sarah Witthoefft at VCU Health getting infusions to treat Stage 4 breast cancer.

“I'm doing this for my husband, my son, my mom, my sister, my niece, nephews and extended family,” Witthoefft said.

The year 2020 forever changed Witthoefft’s life.

She and her family moved back to Richmond from Texas.

The registered nurse was doing her job at VCU Health while in excruciating pain.

“Three months of progressive back pain and numbness and tingling that started in my feet and moved until I was basically numb from the chest down,” Witthoeff said.

“The physical therapist was like you're a mom. Your kid is big for his age. Your back is going to hurt. I was like, OK,” Witthoefft said.

But the intense pain didn't stop. An MRI revealed the heartbreaking diagnosis. It was breast cancer and something else.

“My back pain, the numbness and tingling (were) being caused by a tumor on my spine. The cancer had eaten away several of the vertebrae which were collapsing on my spinal cord. I was very close to being a paraplegic," she said.

On Christmas Eve 2020, Sarah's doctor at VCU Health postponed his vacation and performed emergency surgery to rebuild Sarah's spine.

WTVR Sarah Witthoefft

“He literally saved my spine and my ability to walk. As a nurse, I was like I should have recognized my own symptoms sooner but at the same time I’m an otherwise healthy (woman). I was 36 at the time. Why would I think I had Stage 4 breast cancer,” Witthoefft said.

It’s that metastatic stage that many doctors and Sarah believe is still worth treating and fighting.

“There's been a huge shift in the outlook towards Stage 4 cancer. It’s more like a chronic illness. It’s more like heart failure or diabetes. It's something that can't be really cured, but be managed,” Witthoefft said.

Sarah's treatments have included radiation, chemotherapy and biotherapy infusions. Routine treatments have become her normal.

“I think the worst part for any cancer patient is the idea the worst is going to happen. From the get-go, my mindset was dying was not an option,” Witthoefft said.

She says her journey has been tough mentally and physically, but there's also been hope and gratitude. It’s something she wants other survivors to know.

“It's going to require some changes to your life. It's going to require some extra help to support your life from family or whoever your people are. It's 1000% worth it to fight,” Witthoefft said.

She celebrated her 40th birthday this year.

Witthoefft said she was thrilled to reach that milestone and to see her son start kindergarten this year.

WTVR Sarah Witthoefft and family

Witthoefft believes her journey has helped her to better relate to her patients. She’s looking to connect with other Stage 4 cancer survivors. You can contact Witthoefft at stage4sarahrva@gmail.com.



