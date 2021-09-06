How 'Real Housewife' Bershan Shaw plans to make a difference in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Real Housewives of New York City star Bershan Shaw is coming to Richmond to take part in one of two events that offer support to women battling breast cancer.

Shaw, a two-time breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker for this year's "Our Laughter in the Rain" event on September 19 at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

"I'm so passionate about helping women dealing with breast cancer surviving, going through treatment before and after because of my journey. I had stage 4 breast cancer, I was given three months to live," Shaw said. "It's not that you don't get sad. It's not that you don't fall down. It's not that you don't make mistakes and get it wrong. It's that you push through."

WTVR Bershan Shaw

The Sisters Network Central Virginia is taking the virtual route for its annual breast cancer awareness health forum and walk in 2021. During the health forum, doctors from VCU Massey Cancer Center will answer questions from those watching at home or on social media. The fundraiser walk won't be done as a big group.

"People will do it within the comfort zones of their neighborhoods," Deborah Taylor, with the Sisters Network Central Virginia, said. "Whatever creative means that they find to raise funds for us."

The money raised will help the group pay bills for women fighting breast cancer.

Massey is supporting the breast cancer awareness events by the Sisters Network Central Virginia and Our Laughter in the Rain.