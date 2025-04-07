How a new Virginia law will help women beat breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — When the diagnostic supplemental breast imaging bill becomes law on January 1, it will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for additional breast cancer tests such as mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs. State lawmakers passed the bill with unanimous support during the 2025 General Assembly session.

"Our big priority this year was definitely passing this bill," Kirsta Miller with the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation (VBCF) said. "You don't always get a win like this. Advocacy takes time. Policy takes time. Legislation takes time. So this is something that we're thrilled to have at the finish line."

Delegate Shelly Simonds (D-Newport News), whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, sponsored the bill.

"The problem is many times women show up at the doctor's office for the secondary screens and are asked to provide an upfront payment of $300, $500, even $1,000," Simonds said. "We know that is a huge barrier to care."

Dr. Emily Bellavance, a surgical oncologist at the Virginia Cancer Institute and VBCF board member, said catching cancers early can lead to better outcomes and fewer expenses for the patient.

"It's extremely heartbreaking to see a woman come to your clinic with advanced breast cancer, and the reason why she couldn't get care earlier was a fear of cost," Dr. Bellavance said.

The new legislation applies to health care plans that are regulated by the state of Virginia.

"It will be a lot of people that it helps, and we're really excited," Miller said.

The legislation does not apply to plans regulated by the federal government, which includes many large employer-sponsored health insurance plans.

