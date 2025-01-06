Battling with breast cancer teaches Melissa Weaver a series of life-changing lessons

RICHMOND, Va. — In 2013, Melissa Weaver, a mother of two, received a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis that transformed her perspective on life.

"I remember my inclination was I have to live for my children. I have to do whatever it takes and I think that was my driving force then on," Weaver said.

Initially misdiagnosed, Weaver faced a six-month delay in receiving the correct treatment.

"Massey saved my life," she said.

After being brought in for treatment, she learned of her condition within about a week.

To combat her illness, Weaver underwent a double mastectomy, 16 chemotherapy treatments, and 35 sessions of radiation.

During these challenging moments, Weaver found that personal growth was possible.

"How do I live in the present moment knowing that I don't know how much time? What do I do with that time and how does my voice matter? How can I give to others and make a difference. That's where that growth happens?" she said.

This year, Weaver is chairing the 30th Annual Women and Wellness Luncheon, emphasizing the importance of connection among attendees.

"There are so many amazing things on the stage but really the most inspirational piece is each person in that room. We are all Women and Wellness," she said.

The event will also celebrate the vital relationship between doctors and patients.

Weaver recalled that her experience receiving radiation was one of the hardest and loneliest parts of her journey, but Dr. Todd Adams, her radiation physician for 11 years, played a crucial role in her emotional and spiritual well-being.

"It's important for people to know that doctors don't just save us physically, they have the capacity to save us emotionally and spiritually and that's what you did," Weaver expressed.

Dr. Adams echoed her sentiments.

"I think our job as physicians is to support patients throughout the course of treatment and when treatment is done. The relationship is not over because we finish treatment because we really want patients to survive and thrive. We have to be part of the process," Adams said.

The Women and Wellness Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.

Author and breast cancer survivor Judy Pearson will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

