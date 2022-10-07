How you can help these women fight breast cancer in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lisa Thornburg’s mother, grandmother, and aunt all battled breast cancer.

“For me, breast cancer was not a matter of if, but when," Thornburg said about breast cancer.

In 2019, Thornburg would get the same diagnosis as her family members.

“I was two months late going and when I went they found something,” Thornburg said.

Her breast cancer was caught early. Thornburg had surgery and radiation. She also kept working which has been the added support she needed.

“There are so many people who don't want to talk about it, but they don't realize it does help. You get through it knowing there is support and I'm very fortunate to be working for ONE,” Thornburg said.

WTVR

Ocean Network Express, or ONE, is a global shipping company headquartered in Richmond.

For its North American offices, breast cancer awareness is its mission.

So much so, the company transformed 100 of its magenta containers with the breast cancer ribbon.

WTVR

And with the Making Strides event coming up soon, Thornburg will lead her company's team of 200-plus walkers.

“I think I'm going to be overwhelmed. I mean, seriously. To have that many people focused in one area for this cause, how amazing, Thornburg said.

Roughly 50 corporations, 30 organizations, and more than 100 teams will be at Libbie Mill Midtown for Making Strides.

It’s all to raise awareness and money to end breast cancer.

One of the top fundraising teams every year is The Ladies of Elegance, Incorporated.

“We're going to do it again. You already know, Reba. Girlfriend, you know how we do,” Sylvia Alexander-Wall with The Ladies of Elegance said.

The Ladies of Elegance have set a big goal of raising $30,000.

“If we can help one or two along the way, it’s all worth the work, Alexander-Wall said.

WTVR

The group’s third annual ‘Ride to Survive’ breast cancer event will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022. It was rescheduled because of hurricane Ian.

The money raised will go towards the group’s Making Strides goal.

The ride will begin at Liberation Church at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.

The final destination is Steel Horse Harley Davidson at 11501 Hull Street Road. Registration now is $25. Call 804-305-3744 for additional information.

The Making Strides Central Virginia is Sunday, October 16 at Libbie Mill Midtown at 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.

The event site opens at 11 a.m. and the walk begins at Noon.

You can join Reba Hollingsworth’s Making Strides team here.