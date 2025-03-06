Flu season hits hard: Doctor shares advice for cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. — This year’s flu season has been particularly severe, prompting concerns for those with weakened immune systems, particularly cancer survivors.

Cynthia Bruner is a living example of proactive health management.

Every year, she gets her mammogram and flu shot.

"I think it's not just about protecting me. It's about people that I love and in my community," she said.

Cynthia was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 53, thirteen years ago, shortly after the death of her husband.

Following her diagnosis of an aggressive stage 3 tumor, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation.

"It had already moved out of the breast into the lymph nodes within in a space of a year," she said.

Given her compromised immune system during treatment, getting her flu shot became a priority.

"I have two very close friends who are metastatic breast cancer survivors," she said. "I'm very much mindful about how healthy I am when I'm around them."

This flu season in the U.S. has been notably tough, with 21,000 flu-related deaths reported, and Virginia is among the hardest-hit states.

Dr. Mary Helen Hackney, an oncologist with VCU Health, emphasizes the continuing importance of flu vaccinations.

She encourages cancer patients to consult their doctors about moments when they may be at heightened risk for infections, especially as the flu season begins to wind down.

"It's towards the end of the season but it is so virulent right now. I still would suggest it," Dr. Hackney said.

Dr. Hackney points out that it's not just the flu itself that can be dangerous; bacterial infections can often arise afterward, posing additional risks.

"If you're under chemotherapy there's going to be certain times where your immune system is going to be more compromised may be more at risk of infection," she said. "Sometimes we see pneumonia after the flu, we see bad sinus infections after the flu, bad ear infections."

Regardless of cancer status, Dr. Hackney advises everyone to minimize their risk of infection by frequently washing their hands and staying home when feeling ill.

