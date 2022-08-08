Many women pushed back cancer screenings during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. — The only time 12-year breast cancer survivor Dee Kannon has pushed back her mammogram for weeks was during the pandemic. It happened last year when she got her COVID shots.

“With covid it was scary enough to think about. The vaccine, the covid virus itself and not having my mammogram….I was very nervous,” said Kannon.

Fortunately, she was able to squeeze in her mammogram in 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic. That’s when many healthcare facilities and the world shutdown.

“In addition to that, healthcare went through an entire transformation where we re-prioritized emergency, urgent, intensive care and everything elective,” said Dr. Judson Frye with Breast Imaging at VCU Health.

Frye said that also included putting a pause on most mammograms during the early days of COVID-19.

In a recent analysis published in Jama Oncology, cancer screenings decreased by almost 45% in 2020 compared to before the pandemic. The greatest reduction occurred in April of 2020.

Globally, cancer screenings were reduced close to 47%. However, the numbers started to bounce back during the summer of 2020.

“We did have to reschedule 90 percent of our routine screening mammograms and those were all the patients pushed back to the summer,” Frye said.

And some women pushed back their mammograms even longer over COVID fears.

“We've have some instances in the community due to the delays in screening, we've seen more advanced breast cancer presentations,” Frye said.

Frye pointed out that in 2022, VCU Health is seeing even more patients — more than pre-COVID levels.

“It has taken a full two years to gain that trust and assurance for our patients to come in again,” Frye said.

As for Kannon, she’s back on track too. She’s already had her mammogram for this year.

“I always have a sigh of relief when I get that letter in the mail or the doctor calls me and tells me everything was good,” Kannon said.

Kannon and Dr. Frye both stress the importance of early detection. If you’re at average risk, you can start your annual mammograms at age 40. If you don’t know your risk, make sure to talk with your doctor.

