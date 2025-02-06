Why Breast cancer survivors are at a higher risk of heart disease

RICHMOND, Va. —February is Heart Month, and it’s a good time to share an important message with breast cancer survivors.

They might face a higher chance of getting heart disease than another cancer.

Beth Rutherford’s story helps explain this. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 when she was 36 years old. She fought the cancer multiple times, and at 52, she found out she had another type of cancer called metastatic melanoma. This was discovered when doctors checked her heart to see if it was strong enough for her new treatment.

"If they had never found the melanoma, I never would have known I had heart issues," Rutherford said. "I don't have any high blood pressure. I don't have high cholesterol. I never thought about my heart."

Breast cancer survivors like Rutherford are at a higher risk of heart disease.

Dr. Wendy Bottinor, a cardiologist who works with cancer patients, says about 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer live more than 10 years after their diagnosis.

However, treatments like radiation and some chemotherapy can harm the heart.

"For a lot of these women, the risk of heart disease and death from heart disease is actually higher than the risk of death from breast cancer," Bottinor said.

To help more survivors, Dr. Bottinor is setting up outreach clinics at VCU Health.

She is working with other cancer doctors to spread the word.

"A lot of times, oncologists are looking for that partnership — someone to help them improve health and survivorship for their patients," Bottinor said.

Dr. Bottinor says survivors can help themselves too by monitoring their blood pressure because high blood pressure can greatly increase the chance of heart disease.

She also suggests they should know what treatments they had and talk to their doctors about heart tests.

Dr. Bottinor points out that finding heart disease early makes it easier for doctors to treat. Rutherford was part of a research study and started on new medication. Living a healthy life and staying active are also important parts of the treatment.

As we focus on Heart Month, it’s important for breast cancer survivors to keep track of their heart health and talk openly with their doctors.

