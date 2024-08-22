Biden administration allots $26 million to fight lead contamination in schools

The White House is allocating $26 million to fight lead contamination in schools.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding Thursday, saying the money will help protect children from lead in drinking water at schools and at daycare facilities.

The grants will go to 55 U.S. states, territories and D.C.

“The science is clear: There is no safe level of exposure to lead. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, this $26 million will help protect our children from the harmful impacts of lead,” acting assistant administrator for water Bruno Pigott said in a press release.

“EPA is also investing $15 billion under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove lead pipes and is providing technical assistance to communities to help them develop and implement lead pipe replacement projects,” Pigott said.

Lead can severely harm a child’s physical and mental development, the EPA said, adding it can slow down learning and irreversibly damage the brain.

There is no blood lead level in young kids that is considered safe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lead can also have damaging effects on adults, such as increased blood pressure, heart disease, decreased kidney function and even cancer, according to the EPA.

People become exposed to lead in their water from the use of lead pipes, faucets, and plumbing fixtures, according to the CDC.

Lead enters water when a chemical reaction occurs in plumbing materials that contain lead, the CDC says.

The newly-announced funding will make drinking water safer with a so-called “3 T’s” approach — through training, testing and taking action.

