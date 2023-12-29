Goldfish debuts strawberry shortcake grahams for Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary

Popular fictional character Hello Kitty is celebrating her 50th anniversary in 2024 and there’s an adorable new snack hitting store shelves to commemorate the occasion.

New Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams are inspired by the flavors of strawberry shortcake, one of Hello Kitty’s favorite treats. Formed into classic Goldfish and Hello Kitty shapes, the crackers have notes of vanilla and a “hint of sweetness.”

The Goldfish are currently sold out online, but you can find them now at grocery stores nationwide for a limited time for around $3.69 per bag while supplies last.

Pepperidge Farm also announced that another Goldfish flavor that was originally a limited-time release has been added to their permanent lineup.

Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers will be returning to shelves in January 2024 and this time you don’t need to rush to grab a bag. The crackers are made with Frank’s RedHot sauce, which includes hints of vinegar and a blend of cayenne peppers.

The Goldfish brand isn’t limiting its upcoming releases to new flavors, either. For the first time in the snack’s nearly 60-year history, Pepperidge Farm will be launching Goldfish potato chips in stores nationwide in January 2024.

The new baked Goldfish Crisps will be available in three flavors: Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar and Salt and Vinegar. Slightly bigger than the usual Goldfish, the crackers are baked to be “airy and crispy” like a potato chip instead of a cracker.

The start of a new year is always a popular time for new snacks and 2024 looks to be no different. Along with the new Goldfish in January, you’ll also find everything from new Black and White Oreo cookies to Coffee mate Eggo Waffles-flavored creamer and even a foot-long chocolate chip cookie at Subway.

Which new snack are you looking forward to trying in 2024?

