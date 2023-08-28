Evacuation orders issued in Florida ahead of Idalia

Evacuation orders are in place in Florida as it braces for Idalia, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane this week.

Pasco County, which includes part of the Tampa area, issued mandatory evacuation orders in certain areas.

Find a detailed map of evacuation areas by clicking here.

Pasco County Evacuation Orders

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco County

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco County as a special needs resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Citrus County Evacuation Orders

Residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents or other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Hwy 19, are advised to voluntarily evacuate.

Hernando County Evacuation Orders

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes Evacuation Zones A, B and C.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane on Monday. The extremely warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico will provide the energy needed for Idalia to rapidly intensify. It's expected to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall early Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Florida's Gulf Coast from the Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Holocene River.

The storm is expected to be classified as a Category 1 as it approaches Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon.

