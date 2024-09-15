A new season of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show' starts Monday with Angela Bassett

Don't miss an all-star lineup of guests on the third season of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6. This new season brings a renewed focus on positivity, joy and inspiration.

Monday, Sept. 16

“9-1-1” star Angela Bassett stops by.

Next, the MUSYCA Youth Choir of Los Angeles, California, performs in-studio.

Jennifer then welcomes Sherllay Debe Petion from Cape Coral, Florida, who gave birth to her daughter, Bithiah, at 35 weeks in the back seat of a rideshare. With her husband away, Sherllay called a rideshare to get to the hospital but went into labor en route. The driver pulled over, and Bithiah was born under a Miami highway during rush hour. Sherllay wrote in to thank the two female officers who helped her that day.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Marlon Wayans joins Jennifer in the studio to discuss his “Wild Child” comedy tour and more.

Jennifer then welcomes 5-year-old drill team captain Kenzley Reign of Sophisticated Sounds & Steppers Drill Team & Drum Squad from Los Angeles, California. Director Brandon Glasco’s mother founded the organization in 2004 as a way to give back to the community and offer kids in South L.A. something fun to look forward to. Because the team has limited resources, Brandon and the trainers regularly go out of pocket to provide the kids with anything they need to participate. The squad currently has about 60 members and Brandon says they are all like family.

Next, the 8-year-old “Green Twins,” Marnie and Mylah Green, join Jennifer. These adorable kids from Burnley, England, are famous for finishing each other’s sentences. Over the summer, they became internet sensations when their hilarious reaction to the price of two ice creams (£9) went viral. The sisters are enjoying their newfound fame and dream of opening an ice cream shop where kids eat for free and adults pay affordable prices. In addition to their viral stardom, they’re also competitive dancers who have won multiple European championships.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson surprises 11-year-old Virginia social media star

Watch Jennifer Hudson surprise 11-year-old Virginia social media star

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Leslie Jones stops by to talk about her comedy tour

Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Alaya Armbrister from Broward County, Florida. Alaya won the 400 meters gold at the 2024 AAU Nationals, making her the fastest 6-year-old in the country. Her viral race videos have been shared by ESPN SportsCenter celebrities, and even Olympic athletes. Fans already line up for photos with her at meets. Her dad and coach, DeAndre, noticed her talent at age 3, and Alaya dreams of competing in the Olympics one day.

Thursday, Sept. 19

“America’s Got Talent” star Sofía Vergara stops by the show.

Jennifer then welcomes Terrica Williams and her son, 9-year-old Czar Glanton Jr., from Polk County, Florida. A heartwarming video of Terrica running football drills with her son after work has gone viral. Four years ago, when Czar first started playing football, Terrica noticed he wasn’t getting picked for games. Determined to help him improve, she took matters into her own hands. Despite a demanding schedule as a full-time single parent working at a nursing facility, Terrica taught herself the game and began running extra practices with Czar. Now, this special time they share is not only helping him thrive but also bringing joy to people everywhere and inspiring moms across the country.

Friday, Sept. 20

Dave Bautista visits to chat about his new action comedy film, “The Killer’s Game.”

Jennifer also welcomes Ralmon McAfee and his 11-year-old daughter, Ma’Kynzeigh, from Houston, Texas. Ralmon made headlines after sharing an emotional video of himself crying tears of pride over his daughter’s academic achievements. Overcome with emotion as he watched Ma’Kynzeigh accept her awards, Ralmon explained that his own struggles in school and early diagnosis of learning disabilities made the moment especially meaningful. By sharing his video, Ralmon hopes to break the stigma surrounding men showing their emotions, proving that vulnerability is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Next, professional makeup artist Abby Wren from Los Angeles talks to Jennifer about how she turned her alopecia diagnosis at 15 into a powerful advocacy. Abby used to hide her condition but now fully embraces her bald look, using makeup, fashion, and her motto “Different Is Dope” to inspire others with alopecia. Through live events, meet-and-greets, and online tutorials, she empowers others to celebrate their uniqueness. Abby recently went viral after encouraging a 10-year-old girl to reveal her bald head in public for the first time, becoming the role model she wished she had growing up.

Warner Brothers Productions

Local News Watch Jennifer Hudson surprise 11-year-old Virginia social media star WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

WTVR

Here’s a look at our daytime and afternoon lineup on WTVR CBS 6:

