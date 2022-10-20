Who's on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show' -- weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

Don't miss an all-star lineup of guests on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

Friday, Oct. 21

JENNA DEWAN (“The Rookie”)

BABYFACE (Album “Girls Night Out”)

Monday, Oct. 24

CHANCE THE RAPPER (Album “Star Line Gallery” and music festival “Black Star Line Festival”)

Jennifer welcomes Chef Michael Airhart from Chicago, IL, known for his passion to help his community. Through his Taste Café and Taste for the Homeless organization, he has set out to uplift the homeless on the street and in shelters by providing food, clothing, hygiene items and social services.

Violinist John Eze Uzodinma II, from Madison, MS, known for his unique music style that combines classical and jazz while intertwining with pop, hip-hop, and R&B will chat with Jennifer and perform.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER (“The Neighborhood”)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

MARLON WAYANS (“The Curse of Bridge Hollow”)

Jennifer welcomes 17-year-old musical prodigy Neil Nayyar from Elk Grove, CA, who started playing instruments when he was six years old. Since then, he has broken two world records, which he set himself, and mastered 117 instruments from around the world.

Halloween-themed demo with award-winning chainsaw carver Ryan Villiers (“A Cut Above”)

Thursday, Oct. 27

EDDIE REDMAYNE (“The Good Nurse”)

Jennifer welcomes brothers and skating duo, Marcus and Michael Griffin, from Delaware who went viral for their cool skating videos. The brothers will chat with Jennifer and perform.

Jennifer surprises sisters Stacy Harper and Lakisha Bradley from Fayetteville, AR. Lakisha wrote into the show about Stacy, a single mom diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2020. Stacy runs a nonprofit called Light House Solutions, and for the past 11 years, she has worked tirelessly to serve the youth and families in their community. After the diagnosis, Stacy continued helping others and would bring food, clothing, toys, and resources to people after her chemotherapy sessions. Stacy is now cancer-free and recently recognized as Northwest Arkansas Woman of the Year for her community service.

Friday, Oct. 28

DREW and JONATHAN SCOTT (“Property Brothers: Forever Home”)

AMBER RUFFIN (“The Amber Ruffin Show”)

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jennifer welcomes Dr. Nita Landry, an OB/GYN and women’s health advocate with an emphasis on breast cancer and women of color.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson uses her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. The series is a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

WTVR

Here’s a look at our daytime and afternoon lineup on WTVR CBS 6: