"Seinfeld" is heading to Netflix.

All 180 episodes featuring Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer will be available to stream starting Oct. 1, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

In 2019, Netflix obtained the global streaming rights to the popular 90s sitcom as part of a deal with Sony Pictures Television after its contract ended with Hulu.

The deal with Sony lasts five years.

"Seinfeld" was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld and ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.