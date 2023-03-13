Watch Now
Ruth E. Carter, a Hampton University alumna, becomes the first Black woman to win two Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ruth E. Carter poses with the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Though Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett missed on supporting actress, Ruth E. Carter won for the costume design of the film, four years after becoming the first Black designer to win an Oscar, for “Black Panther.”

Carter's second Oscar makes her the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman,” said Carter. “She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film.”

She dedicated the award to Mabel Carter, her mother, who she said died this past week at age 101.

“This film prepared me for this moment,” she said. “Chadwick, please take care of Mom” — referring to Chadwick Boseman, the beloved late star of the original film.

Carter told reporters she endured in the face of adversity and she hopes to inspire young costume designers.

