Ringo Starr is bringing his band to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ringo Starr is bringing his All Starr Band to Richmond. The former Beatles drummer is scheduled to perform at Virginia Credit Union Live on June 21, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

This tour's All-Starr band includes Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Hamish Stuart, and Greg Bissonette.

The 81-year-old musician first formed an All Starr band in 1989 and has been touring on and off with various musicians over the years.

The concerts typically include Beatles' songs and the biggest hits from the All Starrs previous bands.