Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Ringo Starr is bringing his band to Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Ringo Starr presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Starr turns 81 on July 7. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Ringo Starr
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 10:51:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ringo Starr is bringing his All Starr Band to Richmond. The former Beatles drummer is scheduled to perform at Virginia Credit Union Live on June 21, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

This tour's All-Starr band includes Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Hamish Stuart, and Greg Bissonette.

The 81-year-old musician first formed an All Starr band in 1989 and has been touring on and off with various musicians over the years.

The concerts typically include Beatles' songs and the biggest hits from the All Starrs previous bands.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.