Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah

LOS ANGELES -- Harry and his wife Meghan expect to reveal more about their very difficult task of separating from royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a sit-down interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey about the couple’s split from royal life being “unbelievably tough.”

The interview special is scheduled to air on CBS 6 at 8 p.m. Sunday and the following day in Britain.

In a clip, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after her divorce from Prince Charles.