Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah

Joe Pugliese/AP
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 08:17:38-05

LOS ANGELES -- Harry and his wife Meghan expect to reveal more about their very difficult task of separating from royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a sit-down interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey about the couple’s split from royal life being “unbelievably tough.”

The interview special is scheduled to air on CBS 6 at 8 p.m. Sunday and the following day in Britain.

In a clip, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after her divorce from Prince Charles.

