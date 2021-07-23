Watch
Kanye West unveils new album, Jay-Z track at listening event

REED SAXON/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2006, file photo, Kanye West and his mother, Donda, hold his three awards backstage at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. West won for best rap album, solo and song. Kanye West unveiled his 10th studio album, “Donda,” in front of a packed crowd in Atlanta. His album was named after his mother, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jul 23, 2021
Kanye West barely said a word during his album listening session Thursday night, but the mercurial rapper still had most attendees standing on their feet while hanging on every word of his new project.

West unveiled his 10th studio album, “Donda” in front of a packed crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

His album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The 22-time Grammy winner revealed during a commercial Tuesday that his highly-anticipated album would be released Friday.

