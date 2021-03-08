Harry says he was 'trapped' before Meghan

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Prince Harry says he was “trapped” in the royal family before Meghan helped free him.

Oprah Winfrey asked Harry in their interview airing Sunday night whether he would have stepped down from his royal duties if he had never met Meghan.

Harry replied that “I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well” until ”the moment that I met Meg.”

Harry said his family cut him off financially in early 2020.

Harry said “we did everything we did to make it work” and would never have left had the palace been supportive of Meghan.

Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal rift

Winfrey's interview with the couple produced several revelations, from Meghan saying she experienced suicidal thoughts, Harry saying he felt ‘trapped’ in royal life and the couple revealing the sex of their second child.

Meghan, who is biracial, told Winfrey in the interview athat there were discussions among the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Both Meghan and Harry were critical of the royal family and those who work for them, but both refused to criticize Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan says the queen has “always been wonderful to me.”

The interview special aired on CBS and will be shown the following day in Britain.