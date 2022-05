Don’t miss talk show host Ellen DeGeneres as she takes her final bow on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday after 19 incredible, inspiring and life-changing seasons.

Jennifer Aniston, P!nk, and Billie Eilish will join Ellen to help celebrate the milestone and close the chapter on her long-running talk show.

Watch Ellen weekdays at 3 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6.