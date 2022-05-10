Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

ATLANTA — The rapper Young Thug is in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, accused of co-founding a criminal street gang. The Atlanta rapper's real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams.

He was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood north of downtown.

He's one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges.

Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, is another rapper listed in the indictment, according to multiple sources. He has reportedly been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

The indictment says Young Thug is one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang in Atlanta that's affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Young Thug's first court appearance is set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

