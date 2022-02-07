ZZQ and Ardent brew new Richmond restaurant Eazzy Burger
Fultz & Singh Architects
A rendering of Eazzy Burger, which plans to open this summer. <br/><br/>
Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 07:56:59-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a reunion brewing in Scott’s Addition. The owners of Ardent Craft Ales and barbecue joint ZZQ are teaming up to open Eazzy Burger in a garage adjacent to Ardent’s beer garden at 3200 W. Leigh St. Click here to read more on RichmondBizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.