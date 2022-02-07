ZZQ and Ardent brew new Richmond restaurant Eazzy Burger

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a reunion brewing in Scott’s Addition. The owners of Ardent Craft Ales and barbecue joint ZZQ are teaming up to open Eazzy Burger in a garage adjacent to Ardent’s beer garden at 3200 W. Leigh St. Click here to read more on RichmondBizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.