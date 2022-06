RICHMOND, Va. -- Zombie Pizza recently opened at 3400 Semmes Ave., a leased space it shares with landlord and neighbor Floyd’s Tire & Auto. Owned by Hamed Kalifa, the restaurant’s name was dreamed up by Kalifa’s younger son who, 16 at the time, had an affinity for the brain-eating dead. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.