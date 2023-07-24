Yellow Umbrella to open restaurant, market in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- Half a year after quietly acquiring the property, the buyers of the former Blue Bee Cider property in Scott’s Addition have unveiled their plans for the property. Yellow Umbrella Provisions owners and brothers Thomas and Tucker Brown confirmed they’re behind the entity that bought 1320 Summit Ave. last December and that they’re planning to open a restaurant and a market in the cobblestone buildings. Local distillery Cirrus Vodka is also involved in the project, with plans to open a tasting room at the new venue, which will be named Ballast.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.