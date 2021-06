MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- EAT Restaurant Partners is taking a Short Pump concept south of the James River. The Richmond-based restaurant group plans to open a new Wong’s Tacos in a to-be-built, 4,000-square-foot space at the Winterfield Crossing development by early spring 2022. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

