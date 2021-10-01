With new co-owners on board, Bingo Beer ramps up production capacity
Mike Platania
From left, Bingo Beer Co. co-owners Patrick Becker, Sherrie Becker, Jay Bayer, Tracey Johnson, Ted Ukrop and Mark Lipscombe.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With a new slate of owners on board, a Scott’s Addition brewery has also welcomed in some fresh hardware to ramp up its production. Bingo Beer Co. recently expanded brewing capacity at its taproom at 2900 W. Broad St., allowing the brewery to increase its beer output by about 60 percent. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
