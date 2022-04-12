Why Julia and Dave are closing Secco Wine Bar in Richmond
Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin are planning to close Secco Wine Bar at the end of the month.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Capping the end of a 24-year run marked by two locations and thousands of bottles uncorked, a longtime local wine bar will soon pour its last glass. Secco Wine Bar will close at 325 N. Robinson St. in the Fan at the end of April. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
