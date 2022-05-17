Why Early Bird Biscuit is closing one Richmond bakery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Running two bakeries at a time had Tim Laxton feeling like dough that’s been stretched to the brink. That’s part of what led him to make the tough call to close the Bellevue location of his Early Bird Biscuit Co. last weekend, allowing him to focus solely on the company’s other location in the Fan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.