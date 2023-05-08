Watch Now
Why his new market is selling an old Richmond dessert - Thalhimers six-layer cake

Richmond BizSense
Whisk owner Billy Bryan has reopened his Henrico outpost as a neighborhood market serving prepared foods like salads, sandwiches, and Thalhimers cakes.<br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- For Billy Bryan, childhood shopping trips to the downtown Thalhimers department store were defined by two things — dressing up and eating cake. Bryan hopes to tap into local nostalgia and introduce new generations to foods served by the now-shuttered Richmond department store by featuring them at his new neighborhood market in Henrico County. The Market by Whisk opened May 8 at 8308 Staples Mill Road. The neighborhood market concept is a rebranded and revamped iteration of the Henrico Whisk outpost Bryan opened in that same spot last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

