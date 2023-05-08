Why his new market is selling an old Richmond dessert - Thalhimers six-layer cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- For Billy Bryan, childhood shopping trips to the downtown Thalhimers department store were defined by two things — dressing up and eating cake. Bryan hopes to tap into local nostalgia and introduce new generations to foods served by the now-shuttered Richmond department store by featuring them at his new neighborhood market in Henrico County. The Market by Whisk opened May 8 at 8308 Staples Mill Road. The neighborhood market concept is a rebranded and revamped iteration of the Henrico Whisk outpost Bryan opened in that same spot last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews