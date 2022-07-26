Richmond bakery Whisk whips up West End expansion
The 2,800-square-foot spot at 8308 Staples Mill Road is larger than Whisk’s city outpost. Owner Billy Bryan said customer feedback and the need for a bigger bakery drove his interest in the location in western Henrico County.
RICHMOND, Va. — The new owner of Shockoe Bottom-based bakery Whisk is expanding outside the city limits. Billy Bryan, who bought the business earlier this year, plans to open a new Whisk cafe in early September in The Shoppes at Staples Mill shopping center. The location will also be the new home of the company’s production operations. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
