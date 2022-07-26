Richmond bakery Whisk whips up West End expansion

RICHMOND, Va. — The new owner of Shockoe Bottom-based bakery Whisk is expanding outside the city limits. Billy Bryan, who bought the business earlier this year, plans to open a new Whisk cafe in early September in The Shoppes at Staples Mill shopping center. The location will also be the new home of the company’s production operations. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

