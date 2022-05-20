What you can expect inside new Richmond restaurant, whiskey-and-cigar lounge Brun
Richmond BizSense
Charles Wilson, left, and Adam Evans are co-owners of restaurant and whiskey-and-cigar lounge Brun, which recently opened in the Fan.<br/>
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 08:38:08-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Fan restaurant space has been relit with the opening of a new eatery and cigar lounge. Brun recently opened at 203 N. Lombardy St. in the Fan. Its 3,200-square-foot space is a cigar-and-whiskey lounge on one side and a restaurant on the other. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.