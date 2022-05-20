What you can expect inside new Richmond restaurant, whiskey-and-cigar lounge Brun

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Fan restaurant space has been relit with the opening of a new eatery and cigar lounge. Brun recently opened at 203 N. Lombardy St. in the Fan. Its 3,200-square-foot space is a cigar-and-whiskey lounge on one side and a restaurant on the other. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.