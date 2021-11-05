Westray’s Finest ice cream to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- In early 2015, Westray Paul headed to the West Coast to buy an old step van. The vehicle was once used to deliver copies of the San Francisco Chronicle and Paul’s plan was to convert it into an ice cream truck for his nascent brand, Westray’s Finest Ice Cream. The Midlothian native spent that summer in Washington D.C. peddling ice cream from his truck, learning as he went. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.