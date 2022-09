HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Another brewery is in the works in the region as a pair of homebrewers are making the leap to brick and mortar. WayGone Brewery is looking to open in spring 2023 in the Canterbury Shopping Center at 10610 Patterson Ave. Renovations on its storefront began recently. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

