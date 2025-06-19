Virginia Beach food guide: Eat It Virginia shares restaurants you might not know about

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you're visiting Virginia Beach, you can skip the tourist traps and experience the city like a local with these insider food recommendations from Eat It Virginia!

Podcast co-host Robey Martin lives in Virginia Beach half the year, and has compiled her must-visit spots.

Breakfast

"In the morning for breakfast, this is a non negotiable, you must go to Nick's. Nick's is a little bit off the ocean front. It's absolutely worth it," Robey said. "If you do not order the fried flounder, you didn't go to Nick's."

Robey Martin Fried Flounder at Nick's

Lunch

"For lunch, it's burgers and burgers only, and that's Frank and Patty's. That is in what I'll call the Scott's Addition of Virginia Beach," Robey continued. "

So you'll go to Frank and Patty's get a smash burger, probably drink a Miller High Life. Soon as you finish that burger, you'll walk over to Prosperity Kitchen, and you'll buy yourself some sourdough to take home. I don't know if you drove or flew, but you can take it wherever you want. It's incredible sourdough."

Dinner

"For dinner, you will go to Love Song. It is very much a local spot. You'll have dinner at Love Song, you'll chill, you'll hang out. You'll get beautiful local food, local seafood that they source from Virginia Beach itself," Robey suggested. "And then you'll walk through the hallway to Love Song's back bar, in which you'll get a cocktail and listen to a DJ. Those are the things you should be doing at Virginia Beach."

Do you agree with Robey's list? Email your Virginia Beach suggestions to Eat It, Virginia!

