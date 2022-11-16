Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's most popular liquor is going on sale for the holidays. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale.
"Customers can save 20% on 20 popular products," a Virginia ABC spokesperson wrote in an email. "The promotion will be held Friday, November 25, (Black Friday) through Monday, November 28, (Cyber Monday) in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations."
The sale is also available online. Here's a breakdown of what's for sale:
|1.75 liter
|750 ml
Absolut Vodka
|1800 Tequila Reposado
Courvoisier VS Cognac
D’USSÉ VSOP
Grand Marnier
Jägermeister
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Patrón Tequila Añejo
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Wild Turkey American Honey
Virginia ABC has put a purchase limit of three bottles per customer.
