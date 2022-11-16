Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors

Morning weather update Nov. 16
Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 11:33:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's most popular liquor is going on sale for the holidays. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale.

"Customers can save 20% on 20 popular products," a Virginia ABC spokesperson wrote in an email. "The promotion will be held Friday, November 25, (Black Friday) through Monday, November 28, (Cyber Monday) in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations."

The sale is also available online. Here's a breakdown of what's for sale:

1.75 liter750 ml

Absolut Vodka
Baileys Original Irish Cream
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Grey Goose Vodka
Johnnie Walker Black Scotch
Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

 

1800 Tequila Reposado
Courvoisier VS Cognac
D’USSÉ VSOP
Grand Marnier
Jägermeister
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Patrón Tequila Añejo
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Wild Turkey American Honey

Virginia ABC has put a purchase limit of three bottles per customer.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.