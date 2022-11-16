Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's most popular liquor is going on sale for the holidays. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale.

"Customers can save 20% on 20 popular products," a Virginia ABC spokesperson wrote in an email. "The promotion will be held Friday, November 25, (Black Friday) through Monday, November 28, (Cyber Monday) in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations."

The sale is also available online. Here's a breakdown of what's for sale:

1.75 liter 750 ml Absolut Vodka

Baileys Original Irish Cream

Bombay Sapphire Gin

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

Grey Goose Vodka

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 1800 Tequila Reposado

Courvoisier VS Cognac

D’USSÉ VSOP

Grand Marnier

Jägermeister

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Patrón Tequila Añejo

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Wild Turkey American Honey

Virginia ABC has put a purchase limit of three bottles per customer.

